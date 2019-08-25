PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Known as "America's Toughest Sheriff," Joe Arpaio announced over the weekend he will be running for another term as Sheriff of Maricopa County in 2020.
As the longest-serving Sheriff in this history of Maricopa County, Arpaio previously served from 1993 to 2016. That's 24 years.
Joe Arpaio announces 2020 bid for 7th term as Sheriff.— Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) August 25, 2019
Thousands want me to run for Sheriff. Today Aug 25 announcing run for Sheriff Important day for me. Wife's Birthday & Pres Trump Pardoned me. Ready for bruising, bitter campaign. Never back down.https://t.co/4dkuVCtCUa
In a press release, Arpaio said:
“On this day, August 25, 2019, after consultation and approval from my wife of 61 years, Ava, I have decided to run to be re-elected Sheriff. Watch out world! We are back!”
Arpaio added that his announcement date is important because it is also his wife Ava's birthday.
The press release says, if re-elected, Arpaio plans to re-open Tent City Jail and bring back certain jail policies that were in place when he held office.
“I will continue to stand and fight to do the right thing for Arizona and America, and will never surrender,” Arpaio stated in the press release. “Those who break the law will have to deal with this Sheriff.”
Two months ago, Arpaio said a decision to run would be made by the end of August.
[RELATED: Does Joe Arpaio want to return to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office?]
The press release states that Arpaio never lost a Republican primary for Sheriff.
“The last four years have proven to be a time of lost opportunities to continue the kind of tough policing this county needs,” said Arpaio in the statement. “Once back in office, I will use my position to restore pride to our law enforcement ranks, not only here, in the fourth-largest county in America, but across the country.”
[SLIDESHOW: At home with Joe and Ava Arpaio]
Arizona's Family has reached out to current Maricopa County Sheriff, Paul Penzone, for reaction to Arpaio's announcment.