PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley lashed out at Donald Trump Friday over an anonymously sourced magazine article that accused the president of mocking dead U.S. soldiers.
Romley, a Republican who is endorsing Democrat Joe Biden for president, was responding to a story published Thursday in The Atlantic that reported Trump called fallen U.S. troops “losers” and “suckers.”
While Trump has strongly denied making the comments, several news sources, such as the Associated Press and Fox News, have independently confirmed the initial report.
Given Trump's history of disparaging John McCain for being a captured after his plane was shot down over Vietnam, Romley said he believes the story be true.
"I do believe the story, I do believe its accurate and I'm outraged by it and quite frankly it touched me personally," Romley said.