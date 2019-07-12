PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Former Goodyear teacher Brittany Zamora has been sentenced after she pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a student.
Late Friday morning, a judge sentenced Zamora to 20 years in prison with credit for time served. She was sentenced on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, attempted molestation of a child, and public sexual indecency.
Just before she was sentenced, she apologized to the victims and their families, and said she was "not a threat to society."
Zamora, a former sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy, was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student in 2018.
In June, Zamora pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor and reduced charges of molestation of a child and public sexual indecency.
Zamora was arrested by the Goodyear Police Department on March 22, 2018.
Police said a parent discovered text messages between Zamora and a 13-year-old boy, indicating sexual activity both on and off campus.
According to Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department, the boy's parents used an app to monitor his phone.
The victim said the relationship started in a classroom chat group when Zamora started flirting with him and began sending him naked pictures of herself.
According to court documents, after Zamora and her husband discovered the parents' knowledge of the alleged sexual relationship, they began to harass the victim's father.
The victim's father told police he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband pleading him not to contact the police. The victim's father declined and ended the call.
The parents of the boy filed a lawsuit against the school district, as well as against Zamora's husband in early 2019.
Liberty School District claims it is not liable in the incident, even though police say the Las Brisas Academy principal knew about the allegations and didn't report them.
“If I was a parent who had a child at Las Brisas Academy, I would be concerned,” said Russ Richelsoph, the attorney for the student’s family.
Richelsoph said the district told them that Timothy Dickey, the school's principal, did nothing wrong.
During Zamora's sentencing Friday morning, attorneys for Zamora argued for a lesser sentence of 20 years.
Parents of the young victims also read statements in court, as did family members of Zamora.
Following the sentencing, Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery issued the following statement:
“Today’s sentencing is fitting for an individual who exploited her position as a teacher to groom and then abuse a young teen student,” said Montgomery. “Prosecutors and law enforcement will continue to be relentless in making Arizona the most unwelcome place for child sex predators.”
Today Judge Sherry Stephens sentenced Brittany Zamora to 20 years in prison for sexual conduct with a minor, attempted molestation of a child, and public sexual indecency.— MC Superior Court (@courtpio) July 12, 2019
(10) comments
If the sex was bad, the sentence is accurate.
I genuinely love Brittany and will make it my life's mission to be homeless on Zamora Wi-Fi. Will cook Blue Apron with Daniel, then even meet Mrs. Zamora.
This sentence seems particularly harsh. Ten years, perhaps, but 20? Was the young man involved really a victim? Will he suffer life-long psychological harm? I doubt it. If it was consensual, she's guilty of betraying trust placed in her as a teacher, but otherwise, 20 years is way too long.
People get less time for murder. I'm not condoning what she did, but geez. The kid wasn't hurt by the events until it came to an end.
No kidding man, 20 seems like a lot for having a victim that's not really a victim.
See ya!!!!
Bye b.itch! She got off easy, I was hoping for her to get at least 20 years. Good riddance piece of schitt.
mmmm mmmmm mmmmmm oh yeah. Lucky kid had a good thing going.
Remand her to my custody. I'll make sure she is properly looked after.[rolleyes]
She was a bony, horny porny ! [scared]
