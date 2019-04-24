GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A former Gilbert Fire and Rescue captain has been arrested for an alleged incident that occurred when he was off-duty.
The Maricopa County’s Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Palmatier Wednesday morning.
Palmatier, 48, has been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, indecent exposure and kidnapping.
Prior to his arrest, Palmatier had resigned from employment with the Town of Gilbert. He had worked for Gilbert for more than 21 years.
Details surrounding this arrest are unknown at this time. Arizona's Family has reached out to MCSO for more information.
Gilbert officials say they are cooperating with MCSO’s investigation.
(1) comment
He resigned in time to keep his pension. Yep AZ laws are really screwy as someone who is fired for a felony loses his pension, but if he quits first he keeps it. There are prisoners in AZ drawing state pensions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.