PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- A man who used to teach kids how to ride BMX bikes has been sentenced to over 25 years of prison for molesting children.
A Maricopa County judge sentenced 42-year-old Randall McCamman to 27 years in prison for sexual conduct with a minor, attempted to commit molestation of a child and furnishing obscene materials to a minor.
McCamman used to volunteer at Chandler BMX but got fired when several kids came forward about the abuse.
McCamman was arrested back in September of 2017 on six counts of alleged child molestation and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Former Gilbert BMX volunteer pleads guilty to sexual conduct with a minor]
Gilbert Police Department began their investigation in November of 2016.
That's when a mother of 14-year-old boy reported to officers that her son was allegedly molested by McCamman, who also happened to be a family friend.
The investigation later discovered that McCamman had molested the boy for the previous two years.
Gilbert police later located other alleged victims, were both girls and boys between the ages of 5 to 17 years old.
The track director at Chandler BMX said McCamman was a part-time volunteer at the track.
The organization released the following statement at the time:"Chandler BMX will fully cooperate with law enforcement officials during the investigation regarding the accusations on Randall McCamman, a part-time volunteer at Chandler BMX. We have always put safety first and this will continue to be our number one priority."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.