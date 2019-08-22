PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two former Oregano's employees have been arrested following what police call a "violent" armed robbery at the restaurant's Paradise Valley Mall location in Phoenix.
Police say that on Aug. 19, Michael Munoz and Deander Miller entered the restaurant through a back door after closing time.
Witnesses told police the two suspects were wearing masks, dark clothing and hoodies, and one of them was armed with a handgun.
According to the police report, one suspect pulled out the gun and ordered the manager to the back office. The second suspect forced an employee to the ground, put a towel over his head and took his wallet, cash and his cell phone.
Meantime, in the back office, police say the suspect pointed the gun at the safe and then at the manager, and the manager opened the safe, loading cash into a bag provided by the suspect.
The two suspects then took off from the restaurant.
All of the Oregano's employees told police that the suspects matched the description of two recently fired employees, Deander Miller and Michael Munoz.
A manager said Miller and Munoz are good friends and socialized away from work as well.
Just two days before the armed robbery, a manager said that Miller had come into the restaurant. Police say he told staffers "he was just stopping by to say hi," according to the police report. He was asked to leave and escorted from the restaurant.
Police later tracked down Miller and arrested him without incident near Peoria and 80th avenues. Inside his vehicle, police say they recovered $1,400 in cash that matched the money stolen from Oregano's. Police say the money was in a bag with papers indicating that that bag belonged to Munoz.
Munoz was a passenger in Miller's car at the time. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant from DPS.
Police say Munoz is a transient, on parole, and has a "high violence potential." His bail was set at $40K. He is due in court Aug. 27.
Police say Munoz and Miller both lived in Youngtown, Arizona.
Both men face charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.