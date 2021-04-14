APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two former employees of Children Only Daycare in Apache Junction stood on the sidewalk holding up signs outside of the center, saying it's time for the community to know what's happening inside. "Today, I'm sticking up for the children. They need help," says Mercedia Prasad. Prasad worked at Children Only for three weeks and says in that time she witnessed children being mistreated verbally and physically.
"She liked to slap their hands a lot," says Cyan Caballero. Caballero was only employed at Children Only for nine days before quitting on Tuesday and filing a police report with the Apache Junction Police Department.
Police would not comment on an ongoing investigation, but a spokesperson says the department investigated abuse claims last year. Charges were brought to the Pinal County Court but were shot down. They did not provide a reason why charges were dropped.
"Everything has been lies. They're mad employees that are in their 20s making up lies about me," says Kathy, the owner of Children Only. Kathy says all the allegations are false, and the state has investigated her.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services website, Children Only has been investigated 10 times in three years. Six investigations stemmed from complaints. In total, the day care has over 100 citations. No citations dealt with abuse but ranged from overcrowded classrooms to underqualified staff. Arizona's Family asked the owner about the investigations, and she abruptly ended the conversation.
Arizona's Family reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services to see if Children Only has any open investigations or if the number of citations could lead to stronger consequences but did not hear back.