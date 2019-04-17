PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former employee of Mazatal Casino was sentenced to five years in prison Monday after officials said he used a firearm to rob his workplace last July.
Ryan Pearson, 32, admitted to using a firearm along with coworker Armando Pablo Ochoa to rob the Payson casino, according to a press release from the Office of the United States Attorney.
Both men were employees at the time.
They entered the casino armed with handguns and fired a round of weapons when employees did not immediately open a vault, officials said.
According to the Associated Press, no one was injured and the robbers fled with money.
Pearson was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and in relation to a crime of violence, the press release said.
The Mazatal Casino is on the Tonto Apache Indian Reservation.
