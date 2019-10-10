PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The now-former Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, who investigators said exploited more than a dozen women, is out of jail.
Tremaine Jackson was released from the Lower Buckeye Jail on Thursday night.
Arizona's Family was the only camera crew there as Jackson walked out and stepped into a waiting taxi.
His bond was initially $150,000, but then it was lowered to $50,000.
He's been in custody since his arrest on Sept. 10 on 61 charges, including sexual abuse, attempted sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation. He is formally charged with more than 20 of those.
When asked what he had to say about charges against him, Jackson said to an Arizona's Family reporter: "I'm not guilty."
Investigators said he used Phoenix freeways as his personal hunting ground and lied on DPS reports in order to cover up traffic stops of women he hoped to exploit sexually.
The incidents happened between Oct. 29, 2018, and June, mostly in the west Phoenix area between midnight and 4:30 a.m.
Court documents said what Jackson did ranged from forced touching to asking for cellphone numbers to pressuring a woman to oral sex and then following her to a friend's house.
The original allegations came from eight victims, but then seven more potential victims came forward.