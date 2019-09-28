TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- A former Arizona Department of Safety (DPS) employee was arrested by the FBI Saturday.
DPS said former employee Rene Algara was arrested as a result of an FBI criminal investigation.
According to DPS, Algara was arrested on 21 felony charges related to money laundering and five felony charges related to falsifying government documents.
DPS added that they fired Algara prior to his arrest.
Algara worked with the department in 2016 and was assigned to the Highway Patrol Division in Cochise County.
This situation remains an active FBI investigation.