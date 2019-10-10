PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a former dance studio employee on suspicion of sexual abuse of a minor.
According to MCSO, SVU detectives arrested John Ivory Myers, 34, at his Phoenix home earlier this week.
“Myers was employed, at least on a part time (sic) basis, at various dance studios and youth academic environments within Maricopa County,” MCSO said in a brief news alert that included two photos of Myers.
Investigators said the victim spoke with detectives about the allegations. MCSO said it did not happen at a dance studio that employed Myers.
"Additionally, the suspect admitted to the crime during an interview with detectives," MCSO said.
If you know anything about Myers, please call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS. (Click the phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)