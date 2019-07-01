PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Skaggs died in Texas on Monday, according to his most recent team, the Los Angeles Angels.
He was 27 years old.
Skaggs was with the team in Texas when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are investigating, but no foul play is suspected at this time.
"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time," the Angels organization said in a statement.
"We are heartbroken with this tragic news. Tyler began his Major League career as a Diamondback and he will always be remembered here as a great teammate and wonderful young man. His family is in our thoughts and prayers during this challenging time," the Diamondbacks said in a statement.
There's word yet on a cause of death.
Skaggs was a D-backs player from 2012 to 2013.
Skaggs started the Angels' game Saturday night against the Athletics. Their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.
Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016 when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation. He started 15 games, going 7-7.
Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.
In 2010, Skaggs, along with three other players including Patrick Corbin, was traded to the Diamondbacks. Skaggs started 2011 in Single A. Skaggs and Paul Goldschmidt represented the D-backs in the 2011 All-Star Futures Game.
Stunner, so sad. Skaggs first trip to Chase Field was for the 2011 Futures Game. He lockered right next to Paul Goldschmidt. We interviewed both players who were the future of the Dbacks. RIP https://t.co/SEl5H6BHjn— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) July 1, 2019
In 2012, he appeared in the 2012 All-Star Futures Game and made his Diamondbacks debut on Aug. 22.
Skaggs went 3-6 in 13 games with a 5.48 ERA with the D-backs.
The D-backs traded him back to the Angels in 2013.
Cleveland Indians ace Trevor Bauer, who played with Skaggs in the Diamondbacks organization, tweeted: "We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together."
Skaggs' mother, Debbie, was the longtime softball coach at Santa Monica High School. She famously provided postgame tips on his pitching mechanics, even deep into his big-league career.
