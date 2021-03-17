GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The former CEO of a now-defunct Goodyear charter school has been sentenced to prison.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that Daniel K. Hughes will serve 4 years behind bars and pay restitution for his role in a scheme that enrolled "fake" students to obtain funding for the school.

In 2018, Hughes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of theft.

Brnovcich says the scam bilked $2.6 million from the Arizona Department of Education, the U.S. Dept. of Education, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, and the Federal Communications Commission.

Bradley Academy (which has also been known as the Discovery Creemos Academy and Bradley Creemos Academy) was a charter school in Goodyear that abruptly closed in January 2018.

It was then discovered that the school had falsified its attendance records, and Hughes was the so-called architect behind a scheme to report fake students, called “caspers,” to the Arizona Department of Education to increase funding.

The AG's Office says Hughes and his alleged accomplices, Principal Harold Cadiz and Vice Principal Joanna Vega, reported 191 caspers during the 2016-2017 academic year and 453 caspers during the 2017-2018 academic year. This resulted in more than $2 million in overpayments for those years.

After his release from prison, Hughes will be placed on supervised probation for five years.

Hughes’ accomplices both pleaded guilty and were sentenced in 2020. Cadiz was sentenced to 3.75 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised probation. Vega was sentenced to 4 months of jail and 5 years of supervised probation.

All three defendants have been ordered to pay $2,538,722 together in restitution.

"Instead of finding innovative ways to better education for students, [they] devised a scheme to bilk taxpayers out of more than $2 million," Brnovich has said. "It’s despicable because real Arizona students could have used these critical funds. It's now up to the court to teach an important lesson on what happens when you break the law."

As part of the investigation, the Attorney General’s Office seized hundreds of fraudulent documents that seemed to support the enrollment of fake students. Documents included forged birth certificates, drivers’ licenses, immunization records, and performance exams.