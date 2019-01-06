CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends, family and the football community are mourning the loss of former Arizona Cardinals safety Kwamie Lassiter.
We're told that he was in Chandler when he said his chest hurt, he couldn't breathe and fell. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.
He was 49.
"We were all devastated to learn of Kwamie’s passing today and our hearts go out to all of his family and friends," Cardinals team president Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "Kwamie came to the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent. He not only became a key contributor to our team for eight seasons but continued to make an impact on this community after his playing days ended. He will be missed greatly."
He played for the Arizona Cardinals from 1995 to 2002, signing as an undrafted free agent.
Lassiter had eight interceptions in 1998, including four interceptions in the final game of the regular season that clinched the Cardinals' first playoff berth since moving to Arizona.
He had nine interceptions in 2001 and was named as an alternate to the Pro Bowl. He also played for the San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Rams.
The Cardinals said Lassiter had been the first player host of the team's "Big Red Rage" radio show in 2002.
He also created the Kwamie Lassiter Foundation which helps kids fight health issues.
