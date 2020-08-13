GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former high school basketball coach in Buckeye has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl.
Goodyear resident Calvin Washington has been charged with two felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
On Aug. 5, Goodyear police got a call from a neighbor who reported seeing a man and woman having sex in a car packed in a residential neighborhood. The caller told police this was the third time they had seen the same couple parked at that location.
When police contacted the pair, officers identified the man as Washington, who is 24 years old. The female was a 17-year-old girl.
In a later interview, the teen girl told police she had sex three times with Washington, who was a basketball coach at a high school in Buckeye Union High School District.
According to the police report, the girl said the first time it happened, Washington just asked her to "hang out" after basketball practice. Police say they had sex in a car parked behind an apartment complex next to the school.
According to the report, the victim said they had sex two more times parked in his Goodyear neighborhood, once when he had promised to bring her a smoothie, and another time that he told her he had a "collectible" for her, according to the report.
The victim told police she "felt relieved" now that it was over, and says that, at the time, "she felt like she could not tell him no," the police report states.
She also told investigators that she and Washington have been communicating with each other for months by text and over Instagram.
During an interview with detectives, Washington told them he had sex with the girl four times between February of 2020 and August of 2020. Washington told police "he was aware of the victim's age because she told him she is 17 and he knows about when her birthday is based on social media profiles."
Washington was booked into jail and his bail was set at $50,000. He is due back in court Monday.