PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5/AP) -- Former Arizona Senate President Steve Pierce will fill the state House seat left vacant by the resignation of Republican Rep. David Stringer.
Stringer resigned last week amid scrutiny of 1983 sex-crimes charges.
[RELATED: Embattled state Rep. David Stringer resigns amid ethics investigation]
A Baltimore police report that came to light showed Stringer was investigated for allegedly sexually abusing two teenage boys. One of the boys was reportedly mentally impaired.
Stringer denied the charges
[RELATED: Former AZ lawmaker David Stringer reportedly solicited sex from teen boys]
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Wednesday to appoint Pierce. He's expected to take the oath of office later Wednesday, restoring the governing majority for Republicans.
Action in the House has been on hold since Stringer stepped down a week ago as Republicans lack the votes to approve legislation without support from Democrats.
Pierce was chosen over former Secretary of State Ken Bennett and GOP organizer Steven Sensmeier. The supervisors say Pierce and Bennett are both respected and could hit the ground running. But some were concerned that Bennett has a strained relationship with Gov. Ducey after challenging him in the GOP primary last year.
(1) comment
One jerk replaces another. What else is new in the state lege?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.