PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An explosive police report reveals that former Arizona lawmaker David Stringer was accused of soliciting sex from two teenage boys in 1983. One of the boys was reportedly mentally impaired.
Attorneys for the House Ethics Committee have released paperwork to Arizona's Family showing that in 1983, the embattled former representative was accused of soliciting sex acts from two 15-year-old boys in Baltimore, Maryland.
The police report states that Stringer "did engage in sexual act with... a child under 14 years of age."
According to the Baltimore, Maryland police report, the two underage victims were at a park when "a man stopped and asked if they wanted to go to his house and have some sex. The boys went with the man."
The police report goes on to state that they went to the bedroom of an apartment and that "they did perform the sex act on Stringer."
The report states that the boys were given $10 apiece, and then the boys left.
One victim told police that "he has been back to see 'Mr. Dave' at least 10 additional times since the first time", and that each time, he had been asked to perform sex acts "with David Stringer," according to the police report.
The police report also states that one young victim also "took a shower with Mr. Stringer."
Stringer has denied any wrongdoing. The report states that Stringer turned himself in on Sept. 15, 1983, in reference to the police report charging him with eight counts, including perverted practice, and sexual offenses.
The 1983 matter was dismissed by the court in Maryland, and by the D.C. bar with no moral turpitude found, and with no effect on his license.
Stringer resigned his position as state representative on March 27, rather than hand over documents relating to his 1983 sex crime charges.
Stringer's resignation was effective at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He faced a deadline to hand over documents to the House Ethics Committee.
Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers released the following statement regarding documents uncovered by the House Ethics Committee during their investigation of David Stringer:
“While I was not directly involved with the House Ethics Committee’s investigation, as the presiding officer of the House I received regular updates. Shortly after the investigators from the House Ethics Committee obtained the police report from Mr. Stringer’s arrest in 1983 through a public records request, it was shown to me due to the magnitude of its content.”
“The behavior described in Mr. Stringer’s arrest report is absolutely appalling and sickening. I confronted Mr. Stringer with the information on Wednesday afternoon and again asked him to resign, which he finally did.”
“I’m hopeful that the House can now move on from this matter, and I look forward to Legislative District 1’s new representative joining the House as soon as possible.”
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted Friday that the reports about Stringer were "disgusting and disturbing," and that "someone capable of these acts has no place at this Capitol."
[RELATED: Embattled state Rep. David Stringer resigns amid ethics investigation]
An ethics panel has been looking into complaints about Stringer's offensive comments regarding race and immigration and expunged criminal charges from the 1980s.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Embattled Arizona lawmaker can’t keep documents secret]
The ethics probe began in January after the Phoenix New Times published a copy of a case history the newspaper obtained from the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. A Maryland judicial official told the newspaper the case was expunged, and the records should not have been released.
[RELATED: AZ House ethics committee launches investigation into Rep. David Stringer's past conduct]
Stringer came under fire twice last year for comments that were widely denounced as racist, prompting Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to call for his resignation. The lawmaker had been removed from committee assignments during the probe.
[READ MORE: Rep. Stringer faces more calls to resign after blockbuster report]
Last summer, video circulated on social media of him saying “there aren’t enough white kids to go around” when discussing integration in schools. Despite a backlash, he was re-elected in November.
[RELATED: Black lawmaker says Rep. Stringer has made Legislature 'hostile place for us']
A few weeks after the election, the New Times reported that Stringer told Arizona State University students that African Americans “don’t blend in.” He also said Somali immigrants don’t look like “every other kid” as previous European immigrants do.
He apologized for his language in a speech on the House floor in January.
These latest reports about David Stringer are disgusting and deeply disturbing. I called on him to resign last year, and it couldn’t have happened soon enough. However, these revelations are far worse than anything we were aware of before. (1/2)— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 29, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.