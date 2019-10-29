PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- College sports changed forever Tuesday after the NCAA voted student-athletes can get paid for the use of their image or likeness.
California passed a law to pay players recently, and other states were considering it. So, the NCAA is out with this nationwide policy.
But a former big-time college quarterback sued over this a decade ago and isn’t surprised it eventually led to this.
Back in 2009, former ASU and Nebraska quarterback Sam Keller filed a lawsuit against the NCAA and EA Sports for using his likeness in a video game.
[WATCH: "It was pretty cool to be part of the first step ..."]
That lawsuit went on for years but ultimately came back in his favor.
“It was a pretty blatant hijacking of your likeness and the game was probably the first target of that,” Keller said.
Keller said in 2005 the “NCAA Football Game” Arizona State quarterback had his same height, weight, skin tone, hair color, home state, facial features, among other similarities.
In 2008, that was the same story with the Nebraska quarterback after he switched schools.
“They had it down to the visor. I didn’t wear a visor at ASU. I wore it at Nebraska, and they even had that right,” he said.
Ultimately, that lawsuit led to the 2014 settlement of $20 million going to many players and the end of that video game.
“That was part of the flack I took. Thanks for getting rid of the game for us,” Keller said.
But he said it was the first step toward fairness in paying players what they deserve for the millions of dollars in revenue they bring in.
And Tuesday, the NCAA unanimously voted the same, saying in a statement:
"We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes."
While Keller said there's a need for some guidelines to ensure these players still graduate college, he said being apart of that notable lawsuit brings his former football career full circle.
“It’s big! It’s big news,” he said. “It was pretty cool to be part of the first step and see where it’s come now. It’s exciting.”
Now, the NCAA says each of their three divisions must create a new set of rules on this no later than January of 2021.