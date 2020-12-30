PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a former Arizona State University and Chicago Bears football player in connection to a homicide in Phoenix on Wednesday.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 40th and Van Buren streets around 9:15 a.m. Officers found a man who had been shot, and Phoenix Fire Department paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital.
The man, identified as 47-year-old Ronald Like, later died from his injuries.
On Wednesday, police arrested a suspect, Michael Richardson, for the alleged murder. Richardson faces charges for murder, misconduct involving weapons, and a felony warrant.
Richardson played for ASU and was recognized as an All-American in 1981 and 1982. Richardson went on to play for the Chicago Bears from 1983 to 1988, and briefly for the San Francisco 49ers in 1989. He was part of the Super Bowl-winning Bears team in 1985 and appeared in the infamous "Super Bowl Shuffle" video.