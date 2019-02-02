PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Arizona State University basketball player Jermaine Marshall reportedly died of natural causes, according to ESPN.
Marshall was found dead in his home in France last month. The 28-year-old played for the French basketball team, Nantes Basket Hermine.
ESPN reports that, according to Marshall's family, an autopsy determined that the cause of death was heart complications which had gone undetected.
Funeral services will be held on Feb. 9 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to ESPN.
In the wake of Marhsall's death last month, ASU released the following statement:
"He gave us so many big buckets en route to the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Jermaine Marshall."
And Nantes Basket Hermine released this statement.
"The NBH regrets to announce the brutal disappearance of Jermaine Marshall. The Club joins the pain of his family and loved ones and gives them all his support to face this terrible ordeal. The NBH is unable to play against ADA Blois on Saturday 19 January and has asked the LNB and ADA Blois to postpone the match at a later date."
Note: This statement was translated from the team's website
According to ASU's website, Marshall joined the Sun Devils in 2013-14 as a graduate transfer after playing three years at Penn State.
In his one season with the Sun Devils, Marshall helped the team reach the NCAA tournament, according to ASU's State Press.
Nantes Basket Hermine has set up a tribute page for Marshall on Facebook.
