Jermaine Marshall

Jermaine Marshall, former ASU basketball player, was found dead in his apartment in France at age 28.

 (Source: ASU)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Arizona State University basketball player Jermaine Marshall was reportedly found dead in his apartment in France.

Marshall played for the French basketball team, Nantes Basket Hermine.

The team released the following statement Friday morning:

"The NBH regrets to announce the brutal disappearance of Jermaine Marshall. The Club joins the pain of his family and loved ones and gives them all his support to face this terrible ordeal. The NBH is unable to play against ADA Blois on Saturday 19 January and has asked the LNB and ADA Blois to postpone the match at a later date."

Note: This statement was translated from the team's website

According to ASU's website, Marshall joined the Sun Devils in 2013-14 as a graduate transfer after playing three years at Penn State.

No details on his death were released.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.