PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Arizona State University basketball player Jermaine Marshall was reportedly found dead in his apartment in France.
Marshall played for the French basketball team, Nantes Basket Hermine.
The team released the following statement Friday morning:
"The NBH regrets to announce the brutal disappearance of Jermaine Marshall. The Club joins the pain of his family and loved ones and gives them all his support to face this terrible ordeal. The NBH is unable to play against ADA Blois on Saturday 19 January and has asked the LNB and ADA Blois to postpone the match at a later date."
Note: This statement was translated from the team's website
According to ASU's website, Marshall joined the Sun Devils in 2013-14 as a graduate transfer after playing three years at Penn State.
No details on his death were released.
⚫️ COMMUNIQUÉ - Le Nantes Basket Hermine en deuil➡️ https://t.co/Z8vn5ZjlT8 pic.twitter.com/OfE4BKSju1— Nantes Basket Hermine (@NantesBasket44) January 18, 2019
