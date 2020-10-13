PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a former Arizona Department of Public Safety Officer in a fraud case.
The man the FBI is looking for is 54-year-old Frederick Arias. Arias is wanted for his connection to a $9 million fraud scheme.
According to a press release from the FBI, between December 2015 and October 2017, Arias allegedly told investors about a project he called the Joshua Project that was a safe investment with guaranteed profits. Arias allegedly instead took out the funds to pay for personal finances and wired funds overseas.
Arias was charged on June 6, 2019 with conspiracy, fraudulent schemes and artifices, money laundering, ten counts of theft, two counts of illegal control of an enterprise, forgery, and fraudulent scheme by the Arizona Supreme Court, according to the FBI press release.
Arias was arrested on June 10, 2019 in Kirkland, Washington. He was released three days later on bond and failed to appear to his extradition hearing. King County District Court in Washington, charged him with failure to appear and issued a warrant for his arrest.
On March 19, 2020, Arias was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution by the United States District Court of the District of Arizona. Another warrant was issued for his arrest. The FBI press release says he has ties in Canada, Norway, Australia, Czech Republic, and the Dominican Republic.
The FBI announced a $25,000 reward for any information that would lead to his arrest and conviction.
The FBI is working with the Arizona Attorney General's office with this matter. If you have any information, call the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.