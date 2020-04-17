PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Former Arizona governor Jane Dee Hull and her husband, Dr. Terry Hull, died Thursday night from natural causes – within hours of each other -- Gov. Doug Ducey and former Gov. Jan Brewer tweeted this morning.
“A teacher, legislator, first woman Speaker of the House, Secretary of State, and AZ's first woman elected governor, Governor Hull dedicated 25 years to principled public service,” Ducey said in his tweet.
"Jane worked tirelessly for our State, especially for AZ’s school children," Brewer said in hers. "As my friend since 1981, I know AZ is better today because of her service."
On Friday afternoon, the Hully family released a statement on the deaths of Jane and Terry. You can read it below.
Born Jane Dee Bowersock in August 1935, Hull became Arizona’s 20th governor, taking over the office after Fife Symington resigned in 1997. She was the second woman to hold the office, following Rose Mofford. Hull, a Republican, ran for governor in her own right in 1998 and became the first woman elected by Arizonans to serve in that capacity. She left office in January 2003, succeeded by Janet Napolitano.
Before tackling politics, Hull, who held a degree in education, was an elementary school teacher. Her husband was studying to become an obstetrician. The couple moved to Arizona in 1962. Dr. Hull worked on the Navajo Nation. They moved to Phoenix with their four children in 1964.
Hull's first foray into politics happened that year when she campaigned for Barry Goldwater’s presidential bid after hearing a speech of his. It would be another decade before she launched her own political career.
Her first elected office was to the Arizona House of Representatives in 1978. Hull became House majority whip and then speaker. In 1994, Arizonans sent Hull to the Secretary of State’s Office. It had been more than 60 years since a Republican held that position.
Symington was governor then, in his second term. He resigned in the wake of a conviction on charges of extortion and bank fraud. Hull took over. When she won the 1998 election, it was by a large margin over former Mayor of Phoenix Paul Johnson.
It also was the first time in history that the five top elected positions in one state were held by women. Along with Hull, Arizona elected Betsey Bayless as secretary of state, Napolitano (who would follow Hull in the governor's office) as attorney general, Carol Springer as treasurer, and Lisa Graham Keegan as the superintendent of public instruction.
That election was her last and the governor's office was her final elected position. Because the Arizona Constitution limits the governor to two consecutive terms, including partial terms, she could not run again in 2002. She ended her political career.
In 2004, Hull did a three-month stint as a public U.S. delegate to the United Nations General Assembly.
Hull was 84 years old.
Other than "natural causes," no information about the Hulls' deaths was immediately available.
