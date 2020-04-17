Arizona Gov. Jane Hull, nearing her 100th day in office, poses from a state capitol balcony, which looks out over Phoenix, Tuesday, Dec. 9,1997. When she took over for disgraced Gov. Fife Symington, the former secretary of state described herself as a grandmother of eight. But 100 days after replacing Symington, it's clear that Gov. Hull, 62, is much more than that: a veteran politician who has reshaped the governor's office and role in her image. (AP Photo/Nancy Engebretson)