PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A former Arizona Coyotes hockey player has traded his skates for a badge.
After 22 years playing defense for teams across the world, Deron Quint became a Phoenix police officer last year.
"I was so excited and really just like a young kid again, like I was starting a new career, like playing hockey for the first time again," said Quint.
Quint said he played for teams in Chicago and Columbus, but he really fell in love with Arizona during his time with the Coyotes.
"The first year the team got here '96 to 2000, and then I came back in 2003, I believe, it was for a year," said Quint.
Even before Quint wore those skates, he dreamed of a wearing a badge.
"I think when I was younger, it was the uniform, the badge, the respect of the police officers, the command presence they have," said Quint.
Quint said his career in hockey helps him connect with the community.
"A lot of times they'll look at the name plate, and, 'oh there's a guy that used to play for the Coyotes with that last name,'" said Quint.
That's when he tells them he's the same guy.
"I think it's surprised a lot of people, but people are always excited just to hear about it," said Quint. "They'll tell stories about games they watched or the teams of the old games."
Quint said he loves working for Phoenix police and plans to wear the uniform for a long time.
"It's a great satisfaction going home everyday and knowing I made a difference in somebody's life, and it's just a great, great feeling you can't compare to anything else," said Quint.