NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- A former contestant on both "American Idol" and "Fear Factor" worked as a courier for a drug ring, according to a recently unsealed court document.
The document states 32-year-old Antonella Barba was trying to deliver nearly 2 pounds (830 grams) of fentanyl when she was arrested last year.
The Virginian-Pilot reports Barba was back in custody Monday, following a federal indictment charging her with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Barba was originally arrested last October in Norfolk Virginia.
She was previously charged with shoplifting in New York and has a felony marijuana case pending in Kansas.
Barba, of New Jersey, reached the top 16 on "American Idol" in 2007, the year Jordin Sparks won. She competed on "Fear Factor" in 2012.
How sad to see how she has squandered any chance at opportunity she may have had!
