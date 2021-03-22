MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teacher from Mesa is now in a Mexican jail after she accidentally tried to bring a gun across the border.
On March 11, Kayria Rosales, a science teacher at Red Mountain High School, was detained in Mexico after family says she forget she had a 9mm gun in her backpack. "She made a mistake; it was an accident," says Audra Ward, Rosales' sister.
Ward says an X-ray picked up the gun in Rosales' backpack when she crossed the Mexico border. The 29-yr-old Rosales, along with her two friends in the car, were detained. The two men with her were released on Thursday, but Rosales is still behind bars.
"She's starting not to feel safe." Rosales is in a jail cell with eight other girls. "There's a bunk bed; two girls sleep on the top, two girls sleep on the bottom, she sleeps underneath the bunk bed on the floor," says Krystal Taylor Rosales' mother.
Taylor says Rosales doesn't speak Spanish and the other women in her cell don't speak English. There have been several fights in the cell since Rosales arrived. But luckily, her mother says Rosales hasn't been involved. "The longer she's in there the chances of that happening are definitely likely," she says.
Taylor says when she searched the internet, she found out her daughter could be facing 3-10 years in prison. The family has a lawyer who says she can be released in a few months. "The way we understand the negotiations go, is if they can get it to a certain sentence, then she can get out and she might have to stay there but she can be out," says Taylor.
There is a GoFundMe page up for Rosales. It has raised over $11,000 so far, but $7,500 already went toward freeing her two friends, and the family is also expecting more legal fees to come up.