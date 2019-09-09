PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fighting fires isn't just a job for the fellas. The U.S. Forest Service has a program to try and recruit more women to wildland firefighting.
"Wildland fire, in general, is lacking a lot of women and I think we can bring a lot to the table," said Megan Smedley.
Four years ago, she was a new recruit.
"I remember we did a physical training run, that was about 5 miles, that was pretty rough for me, so that was an eye-opener," Smedley said.
Now, she's a teacher at the Women in Wildfire Boot Camp, and she works in tandem with other women.
"An average day typically isn't that average," Smedley said. "You never know what you're going to get."
Smedley said it usually starts with making sure their gear is fire-ready, followed by a workout, and a morning briefing.
"Our main priority is to stop forward progression of the fire," Smedley said.
She's been to 15 fires this summer. The fires are going to happen, so it might as well be her protecting the land she loves.
"Anytime we're out fighting fire is a good day for me, that's what we're here for. I get that adrenaline rush, and I'm working really hard," Smedley said.
The job isn't for everybody, though. You can't be afraid of hard work. You could be away from home for long periods of time, and you have to carry a 45-pound bag - not including the chainsaw.
"I thought I was in pretty decent shape coming in, but after day one, I realized I needed to be in more shape," said Meghan Han.
She traded in Microsoft PowerPoint at her hospital admin job for a Pulaski ax in the great outdoors.
There is another perk - this job is seasonal. So six months of the year, they get to choose how they spend their time.
"The past offseason, I spent two months in Asia with no problem and everyone is really envious," Smedley said.
She said every day she's stepping into new leadership roles.
"It's something you should definitely go for and see if it's for you," Smedley said.
The next boot camp is Nov. 16-17 and 23-24. For more information, click here.