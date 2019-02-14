GOODYEAR (3TV/CBS 5) - Some police work is more of a fine art.
“I started drawing people. I always liked drawing people,” said Goodyear Police Detective James Weege.
“No, it’s not a quick process,” he said.
Weege isn’t just a detective, he also has been a forensic sketch artist for over a decade.
“Sometimes a person will remember their eyes more specifically than anything else, or they’ll remember the shape of the head,” Weege said.
While he likes to draw people, he never thought nearly a hundred of his portraits would be of criminals.
But new sketches released by the FBI of victims depict a much bigger and bizarre picture.
“I’ve never seen this in my experience, no I have not,” said Weege.
Convicted serial killer Samuel Little drew sketches of a handful of his victims. He drew two women he claims are from Phoenix.
Weege said if Little spent enough time with his victims before he killed them, there could be some validity to facial features he would remember.
“I think there were bits and parts that were a little random,” Weege said. “But it does look like he has some ability to render a face, that’s for sure.”
He said the huge difference between Little's sketches, and his own sketches, is the process in creating them.
“See the thing is, when you do a composite sketch, you’re actually interviewing somebody and getting the information from them,” Weege said.
In this case, these drawings solely came from Little's memory and from decades ago.
Weege said what the killer is tracing now, could truly trace his past and solve who these women are.
Phoenix Police said they're still reviewing all of the information the FBI gave them, but so far have not been able to corroborate any of it.
