PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released body cam footage of the exchange of gunfire between a suspect holding a baby and officers that ended with the suspect dead earlier this month.

The video released by Phoenix PD begins with the 911 call from an employee at a hotel near 7th Avenue and Van Buren Street on the afternoon of Jan. 9. The employee tells the operator that a couple is fighting in the parking lot. Surveillance video from the hotel shows a man, later identified as 37-year-old Paul Bolden, knocking down a woman and yanking a baby out of her arms.

Man holding baby shot by Phoenix Police in exchange of gunfire has died Police said Bolden fired shots at them before they shot him. Officers rescued the baby immediately after the shooting.

The video then plays the 911 call from the mother of the baby. She's frantically telling the operator that her boyfriend took her baby from her and has a gun. Surveillance video shows the man with the baby running into traffic.

"He's trying to shoot, he's gonna kill people," the woman says to the 911 dispatcher.

The video then plays another 911 call from a witness who reported that they saw the suspect hold a driver at gunpoint.

Officers then arrived and saw Bolden armed and shooting a gun while holding the baby. Body camera footage shows the officers repeatedly asking him to put the gun and the baby down. Police say he did not comply.

More officers arrived to assist and one of the officers used their rifle to shoot Bolden as he was holding the baby. The other officers then ran toward Bolden to get the baby to safety. Body camera footage shows the baby crying and the officer picking him up to try to console him.

Bolden was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The baby was reunited with his mother and was uninjured. No one else was injured but police say some buildings in the area were hit by Bolden's gunfire.

The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified but police say they have been with the Phoenix Police Department for four years.

Watch the highly-edited video from Phoenix police below. Warning: The video below contains graphic content.