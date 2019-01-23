It's Foodie Friday! And that means it's time to take a look at the weekend's food scene and trends around the Phoenix area.
Here are some tasty tidbits for you foodies out there looking to grab a bite of something new and delicious.
Royal Rumble debuts at Chase Field this weekend
Are you ready to rumble? Here's a burger sure to get you fired up.
The Arizona Diamondbacks Events & Entertainment and Levy Restaurants will offer a special Royal Rumble burger that will be available at Chase Field this Sunday for WWE’s Royal Rumble event.
The Royal Rumble Burger features an 18 oz. pork bratwurst patty topped with Cheddar cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, crispy coleslaw, fried onions and barbeque aioli.
It'a all served on a toasted onion roll.
But there's more! The burger is garnished with fried mac and cheese wedges.
The Royal Rumble burger will be available for $13 at the Taste of Chase stand on the main concourse on Sunday only at Chase Field.
Limited tickets are still available for WWE’s Royal Rumble this Sunday at Chase Field at www.ticketmaster.com
New "Bubble Waffles" hit the streets of Mesa
A street food from Hong Kong is turning into a hit for east Valley diners.
Check out bubble waffles.
They're egg-based waffles shaped like small circles or bubbles, often sold as a Hong Kong street food.
Bubble waffles are served with sweet items on top or tucked inside.
Genbu Waffles in Mesa just opened up and was the first to bring the sweet treat to the Valley. They have flavors like macha green tea and Oreos.
Genbu Waffles was started by young entrepreneurs Alex Cruz and Matthew Wong.
Cruz said now seemed like the perfect time to bring bubble waffles to Phoenix.
"It's a growing city. It's really blossoming. There's a lot happening here, it was a good chance to bring something new to the community," Cruz said.
Genbu Waffles is located on Longmore just south of Southern Ave.
[RELATED: Unique, brand-new food hitting Mesa streets]
Tacolandia festival comes to Margaret T. Hance Park Saturday, Jan. 26
Got tacos? The third annual Tacolandia festival is coming to Phoenix this weekend.
Tacolandia is happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.
The festival, presented by Mission and Phoenix New Times, offers guests unlimited taco samples from more than 40 of the city's best taquerias.
A few restaurants in the lineup include Los Sombreros, Tortas Paquime, Philly's Sports Grill, Rubio's Coastal Grill, On the Border, Tacos Tijuana and Chico Malo.
The taco festival will also feature live entertainment, including acts Poolsyde, Conveyors, Higher Conspiracy and Fred Green.
There will be cash bars and a People's Choice Award for Best Tacos.
General admission tickets start at $30 and include entry into the event, unlimited taco samples, live entertainment and access to cash bars.
A VIP ticket starts at $50 and includes all of the general admission benefits plus private VIP entrance, access to the VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.
Your best bet is to buy tickets online ahead of time. Prices will increase at the door on Jan. 26.
Celebrate National Irish Coffee Day at Over Easy restaurants with $5 Hot or Iced Irish Coffees
Friday, Jan. 25 marks National Irish Coffee Day. We'll drink to that!
"Over Easy" will celebrate National Irish Coffee Day Friday, Jan. 25, until 2 p.m. at its six Arizona locations. Both its traditional hot Irish Coffee and its Iced Irish Coffee will be available for $5.
Irish Coffee became a boozy staple of breakfast menus in the 1950s when a travel writer had one to warm up in a wet and cold airport in Shannon, Ireland.
Once he came back to the United States he recreated the simple combination of coffee and whiskey with sugar and cream.
While Irish Coffee is traditionally served hot, Over Easy also serves an iced version for Arizona’s decidedly different climate. This cool variation uses Press Coffee cold brew mixed with Jameson whiskey and Carolans Irish Cream.
Both versions will be $5 all day at Over Easy locations in Gilbert, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Arcadia, Biltmore and Flagstaff.
Locations:
-Arcadia: 4730 E. Indian School Rd.
-Biltmore: 2398 E. Camelback Rd.
-Paradise Valley: 10637 N. Tatum Blvd.
-Gilbert: 211 E. Warner Rd.
-Mesa: 6451 E. Southern Ave.
-Flagstaff: 2500 S. Woodlands Village Blvd. #27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.