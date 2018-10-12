Tripadvisor ranks top 30 restaurants in Phoenix
(Photo of Rusconi's American Kitchen fare from Tripadvisor)

Eating out this weekend? We all know that Phoenix has some great restaurant choices. And now, TripAdvisor has ranked our city's 30 top places to dine out.

Each restaurant is ranked on a one- to five-star scale on food, value, service and atmosphere.

Coming in at No. 1 is Little Miss BBQ. This Phoenix favorite specializes in Central Texas-style barbecue, and is known for its sauces and rubs. And don't miss the pecan pie!

Rusconi's American Kitchen scored the No. 2 spot. This eatery serves up classic American fare. The signature menu items are cooked over a wood-burning grill.

High-end steakhouse Steak 44 came in at No. 3. It's fine dining at its best, perfect for a date night, special occasion, or just a place to enjoy a fantastic steak.

Who doesn't love a good pizzeria? Pomo Pizzeria  landed at No. 4 on the list. The restaurant features pizza as well delicious Italian favorites (don't miss the gnocchi!) Pomo also offers plenty of vegan and gluten-free options as well.

If you like a little sizzle, Fuego Bistro (ranked No. 5) is for you. The restaurant offers Latin fusion cuisine, with dishes like seafood chili relleno, slow-cooked pork with habanero and seafood kabobs. You'll also find a beautiful courtyard/patio and live music.

Here's the complete list from the TripAdvisor website.

  1. Little Miss BBQ
  2. Rusconi's American Kitchen
  3. Steak 44
  4. Pomo Pizzeria
  5. Fuego Bistro
  6. Bobby Q
  7. Postino
  8. Phoenix City Grille
  9. The Capital Grille
  10. Binkley's Restaurant
  11. The Parlor Pizzeria
  12. Dick's Hideaway
  13. Original Breakfast House
  14. Snooze A.M. Eatery
  15. The Melting Pot
  16. Phoenix Public Market Cafe
  17. Postino Winebar
  18. Sierra Bonita Grill
  19. Breakfast Club
  20. Chelsea's Kitchen
  21. Angels Trumpet Ale House
  22. Different Pointe of View at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs
  23. Wright's at the Biltmore
  24. True Food Kitchen
  25. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
  26. Tarbell's
  27. Hillstone
  28. Federal Pizza
  29. Pizzeria Bianco
  30. Barrio Cafe

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.