Eating out this weekend? We all know that Phoenix has some great restaurant choices. And now, TripAdvisor has ranked our city's 30 top places to dine out.
Each restaurant is ranked on a one- to five-star scale on food, value, service and atmosphere.
Coming in at No. 1 is Little Miss BBQ. This Phoenix favorite specializes in Central Texas-style barbecue, and is known for its sauces and rubs. And don't miss the pecan pie!
Rusconi's American Kitchen scored the No. 2 spot. This eatery serves up classic American fare. The signature menu items are cooked over a wood-burning grill.
High-end steakhouse Steak 44 came in at No. 3. It's fine dining at its best, perfect for a date night, special occasion, or just a place to enjoy a fantastic steak.
Who doesn't love a good pizzeria? Pomo Pizzeria landed at No. 4 on the list. The restaurant features pizza as well delicious Italian favorites (don't miss the gnocchi!) Pomo also offers plenty of vegan and gluten-free options as well.
If you like a little sizzle, Fuego Bistro (ranked No. 5) is for you. The restaurant offers Latin fusion cuisine, with dishes like seafood chili relleno, slow-cooked pork with habanero and seafood kabobs. You'll also find a beautiful courtyard/patio and live music.
Here's the complete list from the TripAdvisor website.
- Little Miss BBQ
- Rusconi's American Kitchen
- Steak 44
- Pomo Pizzeria
- Fuego Bistro
- Bobby Q
- Postino
- Phoenix City Grille
- The Capital Grille
- Binkley's Restaurant
- The Parlor Pizzeria
- Dick's Hideaway
- Original Breakfast House
- Snooze A.M. Eatery
- The Melting Pot
- Phoenix Public Market Cafe
- Postino Winebar
- Sierra Bonita Grill
- Breakfast Club
- Chelsea's Kitchen
- Angels Trumpet Ale House
- Different Pointe of View at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs
- Wright's at the Biltmore
- True Food Kitchen
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
- Tarbell's
- Hillstone
- Federal Pizza
- Pizzeria Bianco
- Barrio Cafe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.