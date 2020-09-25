PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Eight Valley Malls are partnering with St. Mary's Food Bank & United Food Bank to feed hungry families.
The food drive takes place at Macerich Malls Saturday, September 26th from 7 a.m. to noon. The malls in the Phoenix metro participating are: Arrowhead Towne Center, Biltmore Fashion Park, Chandler Fashion Center, Kierland Commons, Paradise Valley Mall, SanTan Village, Scottsdale Fashion Square, and Superstition Springs Center.
"We ask you to bring whatever you can. Obviously we know everyone's ability to donate at this time is varies. Obviously again the pandemic affects everyone in some way shape or form. If you stocked up a little bit too much back in March and have stuff sitting in your pantry and you want to bring it down, that would be great. If you want to go out and buy something, that's also great," Rachel Olish, who works for Macerich Malls, said.
The first 100 households to drop off a bag of food, a case of water or minimum $10 cash donation at each of the centers listed will receive special freebies and discounts from retailers like Shake Shack, Kona Grill and more.
This is a nationwide drive. Other malls owned by Macerich around the country are also participating and the goal is to raise one million meals nationwide.
"We know the pandemic has affected everyone differently," Olish added. "We really understood the purpose of food and security and making kids adults had access to that food."
The donation is a drive thru so people don't have to get out of their car and raise coronavirus exposure. People can also donate online even after the drive ends. To do so, click each mall for more information: Arrowhead Towne Center, Biltmore Fashion Park, Chandler Fashion Center, Kierland Commons, Paradise Valley Mall, SanTan Village, Scottsdale Fashion Square and Superstition Springs Center.