PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Valley grocery chain is offering shuttle services to customers affected by a recent strip mall fire.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters battle massive 3-alarm fire at Phoenix strip mall]
Food City announced Saturday that they are providing a round-trip ride for customers who live near the 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street location to their other location at 91st Avenue and Thomas Road.
[RELATED: ATF joins investigation into huge weekend strip mall fire in Phoenix]
Food City's location at 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street has been closed for repairs following a massive fire on Sept. 29.
The fire took more than 60 firefighters to douse the blaze and caused major damages to other buildings, including a roof collapse at the ABC Discount Center.
Now, Food City wants to make sure residents in the area gets the grocery and pharmacy items they need.
“Many residents in this area lack transportation," said Ashley Shick, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for Food City supermarkets. "So, providing a shuttle ensures that they can still have access to the affordable groceries, medicine and pharmacy supplies they need while we work to restore their neighborhood Food City store."
The shuttle will pick up customers on the hour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Food City's Van Buren location and return from their Thomas Road store on the half hour through 5:30 p.m. every day until the Van Buren location reopens.
