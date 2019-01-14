PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Transportation Security Administration workers affected by the partial government shutdown picked up groceries at a mobile food pantry Monday.
St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance set up shop outside of TSA’s main office in Phoenix, providing bags of food to more than 250 workers.
[RELATED: Sky Harbor TSA officers struggle without paychecks during government shutdown]
“It’s humbling because I’m used to giving. I’m not used to receiving,” said TSA worker Scott Evans.
Evans described workers with mounting bills, and families they needed to feed, even as many TSA workers continue to go without pay.
“I have my wife, but I also have an autistic son, and another son living with me,” Evans said.
Volunteers handed out bags filled with canned goods, bread, fresh vegetables and dairy products.
[RELATED: TSA workers will receive a day's pay and $500 bonus during shutdown]
Still, even as the TSA employees received, many also took time to pitch in, helping pack bags for their coworkers.
“When people say ‘thank you,’ and you can see the gratitude in their eyes, it really makes all the difference in the world,” said St. Mary’s Food Bank CEO Tom Kertis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.