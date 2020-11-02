PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – We're about a month into flu season while still coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor and the Arizona Department of Health Services have been actively advising people to get flu shots so we don't end up in what some have called a "twindemic."
Predictions indicated a milder flu season in Arizona thanks to the coronavirus precautions many people are already taking, specifically washing their hands well, wearing masks while in public, physically distancing, and staying home when they're sick. Those actions not only slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, they also help curb the spread of the influenza virus. Early numbers released by ADHS indicate there might be truth in the prediction.
Flu season starts on the 40th week of each calendar year. This year, week 40 was Sept. 27-Oct. 3. ADHS last week released numbers for week 43 of the 2020-'21 flu season (Oct. 18-24). In what might be the one good thing to happen this year, the case count is down – way down.
By all measures, the 2019-'20 flu was an active one, which makes the difference we're already seeing this year even more stunning.
For example, by week 43 last year, ADHS had reported a total of 183 cases of flu. This year that number – 31 – is a fraction of what we saw last year. Last year, 61 new cases were reported during week 43. This year, again, is a fraction – nine.
While it's still early in the season – the five-week average shows peaks in early January and again in mid-February – if the downward trend we're seeing holds, that will be good news for everyone.
What happens Down Under usually happens here
The US bases its flu predictions on what happens in Australia, which finishes its flu season about the time we start ours. This year was their easiest flu season on record. According to CNN, Australia had 61,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu in August 2019. Fast forward a year, that number was 107. That's not a typo. Put it on a chart and this year's number barely registers.
"This is virtually a non-season," Ian Barr, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Melbourne, told CNN in early September. "We've never seen numbers like this before."
And if those numbers hold true here?
"This could be one of the best flu seasons [we've had]," Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Journal of the American Medical Association in August. "Particularly if [people] do one more thing, and that is to embrace the flu vaccine with confidence."
Just because Australia had a mild flu season does not mean we'll see the same thing. And the concern about a twindemic straining already taxed resources is real.
The message? Get a flu shot!
That's why Dr. Cara Christ, the director if ADHS, says it's more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine. It's a mantra she has repeated on "Good Morning Arizona" since March.
Gov. Doug Ducey and doctors all over the Valley started advising people to get a flu shot over the summer, well ahead of the season.
Maricopa County planned ahead to distribute 10 times more doses than prior seasons.
"Our goal is to make it so readily available that there should be a flu shot on every corner," Machrina Leach, a registered nurse with Maricopa County Department of Public Health Administration, said earlier this month. "You really want to get immunized by the end of October because it takes about two weeks to build an immune response."
Either COVID-19 or influenza on their own can be hard on the body. And if you get both at the same time? It is possible. One doctor described it as potentially "catastrophic to your immune system."
And if you're sick with one, you're risk for getting the other goes up.
CNN contributed to this story.