WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS) -- Matthew Amatulli loves to fix American Flags.
Angela Amatulli, Matthew's mother said, "Instead of presents, he would always just want flags for birthdays."
The 16-year-old is autistic. His mother says the movement of the flag helped to calm him down when he was a little boy.
At a young age, Matthew learned how to sew American Flags with his grandmother and when he got older started fixing tattered flags with his very own sewing machine.
Now, Matthew has a mission to hang as many American Flags across Palm Beach County he can get his hands on.
Amatulli said, "If there is a business that has a pole without a flag on it and it is working then he will ask if he can put his flag up there."
Local businesses have been supportive of Matthew, allowing the teen to take down their flags and replace them with new ones.
But Angela hopes her son can make a business out of this unique passion. "I keep telling him he needs to start his business soon." Said Angela Amatulli. "Because I can't afford to keep buying all of these parts."
Before Tropical Storm Eta, Matthew and his mom spent the entire day driving down State Route 7 taking down flags from Boynton Beach Blvd to Okeechobee Blvd so winds and heavy rain wouldn't tear through the fabric.
Amatulli explains, "He is a very old soul and he just loves the American flag. Not many children do, not even adults think twice."
Matthew spends hours sewing tattered flags and repurposing them to hang onto local businesses around Palm Beach County. When a flag can not longer be repurposed he and his family make sure the flag is properly retired.
If anyone comes across a tattered flag that needs some love and fixing, Mathew is happy to lend a hand. Visit Matthew's Flags Facebook page for more information. You can send a message through Facebook, and there is also an email provided.