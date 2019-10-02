PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people see tragic stories of children being left in hot cars and wonder, how could anyone forget a child in the car? One researcher has devoted 15 years to answering that question.
[REATED: 4-month-old girl who after being left in van in Phoenix was a foster child]
"People will say, I can forget what I want to buy at the grocery store, I can forget where I put my keys, but you don't forget your child in a car," said professor David Diamond with the University of South Florida. "That's actually what is dangerous, becoming complacent."
[WATCH: Researcher in Florida claims parents who forget kids aren't negligent]
He said he has gotten hate mail over his research. But his findings show these parents or caretakers are not negligent. They're totally normal.
"It is a normal hazardous part of brain functioning that allows us to lose awareness of really important things," Diamond said.
Diamond said you can blame our competing brain systems - prospective memory, which is something you plan to do in the future, versus habit memory, also known as autopilot.
[RELATED: Gilbert police release 911 transcripts of parents of toddler who died in hot truck]
"It's the kind of the thing in which you're on your way home and you plan to stop off at the store and you drive right by the store and end up at home and realize you haven't stopped for groceries," Diamond said. "It's that autopilot system which is far more powerful than people realize."
According to the National Safety Council, from 1998 to 2018, nearly 54% of children who died in hot cars were simply forgotten, 26% gained access on their own and 18% were knowingly left.
For the cases in which there was no malice involved, Diamond works with legal teams to make sure they don't go to prison.
"This is a part of being human. This is not simply negligence," Diamond said. "They will suffer for the rest of their life. They will be their own private prison for the rest of their life."
[RELATED: Auto manufacturers plan to install 'rear-seat reminder' systems to reduce hot car deaths]
He recommends putting a diaper bag or purse in your passenger seat whenever you have a child in the car. And both the Senate and House of Representatives are working on legislation that would make technology to prevent this standard in all new cars.