FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Officials in Pinal County have arrested a Florence man after finding hundreds of child pornography images on his computer.
Pinal County Sheriff’s spokeswoman, Navideh Forghani said 42-year-old Todd Brown, of Florence, admitted to detectives to having a compulsion for downloading and viewing these images. Some of the files found on Brown’s computer were of infants and toddlers.
Brown was convicted in Washington of rape of a child. He has a history of failing to register as a sex offender.
“Mr. Brown clearly didn’t learn his lesson the first time,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “Our detectives did a fantastic job with this investigation and bringing him in. We do not want people like Brown out in our community with the ability to target our children.”
Forgnani said Brown is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and sex offender violation.
