FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - New information sheds light on what was going on in the Florence prison when two inmates escaped.
On Jan. 23, David T. Harmon and John B. Charpiot vanished from the prison's south unit. Officials said they broke into a room, got a hold of some tools, and used them to break out. A source tells Arizona's Family the south unit was operating that day with, at times, less than half of the guards needed to keep the place safe and secure.
A source tells Arizona's Family there should have been 51 officers covering day shifts in the south unit, but there were 31 vacancies. The shortage left three housing units without a single guard on duty. The evening shifts were supposed to be covered by 42 staffers for the week, but half of the positions were unfilled.
These figures are in line with estimates reported by labor groups.
"Florence is, on a daily basis, between 40 to 50% down in staffing," said Sean Mattson, vice president of the Arizona Fraternal Order of Police.
Mattson testified to a legislative committee on Monday in support of HB 2505, which would give corrections officers a 10% boost in pay to encourage talent to continue working in the prisons.
"They leave and go become a detention officer or, if you can believe it or not, in Tucson, they become a Chick-fil-A employee that pays more," said Mattson.
Arizona's Family reached out to Arizona Police Association for perspective on prison staffing. Executive Director Joe Clure says staffing challenges have long plagued the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
"You're going to have short cuts. You're going to have areas that are not going to be covered," says Clure.
Clure says it's "common sense" that a lack of guards would have made it easier for the inmate to escape.
"Obviously, nobody was watching them and nobody saw that going on," says Clure. "I'm sure that takes quite a bit of time, but then again, if you have housing units that have no officer assigned to them when in fact, they're supposed to, then that to me is a breach of security."
Arizona's Family asked the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry about staffing levels in the Florence south unit and whether staffing contributed to the January inmate escape. A spokesperson said the department could not comment because "the facts arising out of this case are still the subject of an open and ongoing investigation."