PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A risk of flooding has prompted Tonto National Forest officials to close portions of Roosevelt Lake's recreational facilities along the shoreline.

Forest officials say concerns over the increased risk for flooding are the reason behind the closures. Campsite closures include Orange Peel, Bermuda Flat, Cholla Bay and Bachelors Cove.

The closure begins Friday, Oct. 9 and will remain in effect until March 15, 2021.

“We’ve implemented this closure as a precaution since there’s been an increased risk for a high-flow flood event in the drainages leading down to the recreation sites along Roosevelt Lake,” said District Ranger Kelly Jardine. “We can’t take any chances. The protection of the public and our employees is a priority for the Tonto National Forest.”

The desert area south of Roosevelt Lake was burned by the Bush Fire over the summer, leaving the area a high risk for debris flows from modest rain.