AHWATUKEE, Ariz. -- A devastating flood forced the temporary closure of a longtime preschool in Ahwatukee.
The Learn and Play Preschool is chipping away with construction, but not in a good way.
"We walked in on Monday morning to open business [and] water everywhere," said owner Jackie Willis. "We thought we could clean it, but water damage had taken over the entire school."
[WATCH: Ahwatukee neighbors raising money for flooded preschool]
During the weekend of May 3, a toilet pipe suddenly ruptured overnight without warning. A flood of water caused absolute destruction by the time trouble was discovered.
"[There were] three, four, five inches in some areas. It ate up my drywall, all the seats, all the toys -- everything," said Willis.
The damage was all the more devastating for families with kids at the school. Dozens of them have scrambled to find alternative childcare since the flood.
It was a troubling reality that did not go unnoticed in a close-knit part of Ahwatukee.
Jody Pectol owns Zesty Zzeek’s Pizza in Ahwatukee. On a recent weekday, she donated 20% of her profits to go toward rebuilding.
“We just wanted to step in and help them out," said Pectol. "It makes us feel good to give back."
It was the goodwill of a neighbor in the worst of times.
"My mind was blown by everything," Willis said. "People have stopped by just to give us a hug, and that means more than the world.”
Despite the flood, Willis said insurance is paying for all the damages.
Beyond that, there are plenty of costs involved with all the ruined teaching materials not covered by insurance.
Willis added that Learn and Play might be back up and running by the middle of June.
