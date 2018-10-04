The floodwaters lingering throughout the Valley after this week’s heavy rains are proving to be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Luckily, specialists from the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department say the breed of mosquitoes that hatch from flood waters don't carry dangerous diseases like West Nile.
However, they certainly are pesky.
“You could have thousands of mosquitos [that] come off this,” said James Will, a Vector Control Supervisor with Maricopa County, referring to a pool that’d formed in San Tan Park in Chandler.
Maricopa County currently runs a year-round surveillance program, counting and monitoring mosquitos.
“We set about 801 traps per week around the county,” Will said.
The traps emit CO2, mimicking breathing and luring in the blood-thirsty insects.
“We take the nets back to the lab. The lab is the one that identifies them and speciates them,” Will said.
How many the county catches and the types of mosquitos they catch determines if they’ll fog an area or not.
Officials say if they catch 300 floodwater mosquitos, a mosquito-killing agent will be sprayed in a one-mile area around the trap.
But other species of mosquitos that carry disease require a lower threshold for fogging. The county needs to find only 30 mosquitos in a trap that capable of carrying disease for fogging to take place. Or, if any mosquito tests positive for a disease, no matter how many were found in the trap, the county will fog in that area.
“We protect the health of the citizens of Maricopa County,” Will said.
Will added that 15 to 20 mosquitoes can breed in a pool of water the size of a bottle cap, so it’s important to dump and drain any standing water left sitting after the storm.
