PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As much as we need and welcome the rain here in the desert, those who live in flood-prone areas are bracing for this storm. They’re worried their homes may flood once again, and many were out Sunday night getting sandbags ready. In 2014, they were hit hard with flooding, again in 2016 and they're hoping the same thing doesn't happen in 2018.
Norman Rockwell has lived in his home since the 1980s, but it was just four years ago when the flooding started. He said in the past, he's had a foot or more of water inside his house, and the entire pool in the backyard was under water.
The storms in 2016 actually made the roof of his garage collapse on top of his car and he says his neighbors have similar stories.
[RELATED: Tropical storm armed with heavy rain seen belting AZ this week (Aug. 8, 2016)]
“We're terrified,” says Rockwell. “You can't imagine waking up and stepping out of bed in inches of water, and I've heard horror stories where people almost get electrocuted.”
Rockwell is hoping things will be better this time around since the City has begun working on the Grand Canal Project, but only time will tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.