SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Remnants of Hurricane Rosa are expected to bring anywhere from two to four inches of rain into the valley and experts want residents to heed the warnings.
"In other parts of the country that's not necessarily a whole lot or it doesn't necessarily translate to flooding, but out here in the desert it doesn't take a whole lot of rain before you saturate a watershed and then all the water stays on the top and conveys downhill," said Daniel Henz, a meteorologist with the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (FCDMC).
FCDMC is working around the clock as the storm moves in.
"We are going to see this rain overnight and we are expecting to have localized flooding problems, not just in the valley but also outside of the valley, so area-wide. So yeah, definitely want to take it seriously," Henz said.
Henz recommends that people who live in flood-prone areas fill up on sandbags and take extra precautions.
"Anyone that's here in the Phoenix area, watch out for water ponding on roadways. There will always be water ponding in low-lying spots. Stay away from the drains that are conveying water from out of the city," Henz said.
Several people loaded up on sandbags in Scottsdale ahead of the storm.
Lots of folks coming out to fill sandbags today before the rain arrives later tonight! #azfamily #Scottsdale pic.twitter.com/6VtjDTnPH2— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) October 2, 2018
Sandy Danna has lived in his home in North Phoenix since 1973 and has never had a flooding problem, but this time around, he's not taking any chances.
"We have a garage door in a situation where it kind of like, the concrete slopes down a little bit, so before the water starts coming through, where the seams of the garage door meets the side of the house, I'm going to sandbag it so the water doesn't come in," Danna said.
Who needs sand?! This sandbag location in #Scottsdale is reloading! #azfamily #HurricaneRosa pic.twitter.com/jl0Qh90GXI— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) October 1, 2018
