MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is another option to fly to Southern California from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
America’s first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years, Avelo Airlines, will begin nonstop daily service from Gateway Airport to Hollywood Burbank Airport on May 3. Flights are currently on sale with one-way fares starting at $19.
Avelo will operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft. There are several options for travelers to pay for items they need, such as first checked bag ($10), priority boarding ($10), and seating options (starting at $5).
“Today’s new nonstop service announcement by Avelo Airlines is exciting news for both greater Phoenix and Los Angeles area air travelers,” stated Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority CEO J. Brian O’Neill, A.A.E. “This new service provides high quality, ultra-low-fare connectivity between two major markets in the west. I am confident that Avelo will be very successful at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.”
