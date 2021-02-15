PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There's something magical about the world-famous red rocks in Sedona. Snapshots of the picturesque landscape are what Alicia Ferguson hoped she'd take away from her trip.

"You know, it's funny, because I went to Sedona for relaxation," she said. "And then coming back, trying to come back, has been really stressful."

Ferguson lives in St. Louis and the dangerous snowstorms in the Midwest left her scrambling for a flight home. On Monday she had four flights canceled. While her travel partner was lucky to fly out in the morning, he is still in a bind.

"They were diverted to Kansas City. They didn't actually make it St. Louis," she said. "So now he's in Kansas City stuck trying to figure out how to get back to St. Louis as well. They're getting a ton of snow."

American Airlines tells Arizona's Family it canceled 13 flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because of bad weather. Southwest Airlines is also calling off a few dozen flights Monday evening in light of the storms. In a statement, a spokesperson for Delta Air Lines say it canceled hundreds of flights across the country. You can check more here.

"Weather delays happen," said Nancy Melton, a manger with Preferred Travel Services. "And unfortunately that’s one of the few things we really have no control over."

What you can do, Melton suggests, is to buy non-stop flights to avoid changing planes, check the extended forecast, consider travel insurance for flights, and book something early in the day. "Nobody really likes to go to the airport when it’s still dark," Melton said. "It’s kind of a pain. But many times the equipment for those flights will have arrived the night before."

"Since COVID hit, there aren’t change fees anymore for your flight," she said. "So you might be able to avoid going to Chicago or going to Dallas and maybe instead connect in Miami.

Back at the airport, Alicia is a nurse in anesthesiology who was able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite the travel snafu, she'll be eager to return to Arizona. "It was way better than I thought," she said. "I think Arizona is really underrated. Everyone goes to Florida or California, and they are beautiful too, but it was gorgeous."