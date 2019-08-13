Flight from Phoenix to London diverted to St. Louis due to unruly passenger, airline says

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An American Airlines flight going from Phoenix to London was diverted to St. Louis Tuesday evening due to an unruly passenger, the airline said.
A Lambert Airport official says American Airlines flight 194 landed at the airport.
American Airlines told News 4 an unruly passenger was removed from the plane by police at Lambert Airport.
The flight will resume its route to London shortly, American Airlines said.
(4) comments
You kniw those Londoners , they simply must have thier noon tea . [censored]
as usual no details..writers here suck
The Pax was trying to toot the Star Spangled Banner at the front of coach. Apparently some Brits didn't approve.
Whilst in STL, look at the carnage in Ferguson, MO left by the animals.
