PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Saturday, American Airlines reported the diversion of a flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Denver International Airport due to an unruly passenger who TMZ claims lit a joint on the plane.
TMZ says the plane was originally heading to Minneapolis from Phoenix, but in the middle of the flight the pilot announced they had to do an emergency landing in Denver due to a "security issue in the back."
According to TMZ, the word around the cabin was that a passenger was telling others around him that he was high on cocaine.
One of the passengers eventually ran to the bathroom and locked himself inside of it, TMZ said. Flight attendants gathered around the bathroom door, trying to convince the passenger to come out. TMZ says he was in the bathroom for ten minutes.
He came out of the bathroom five minutes before the plane landed to go back to his seat. TMZ says the passenger was quite jumpy. When the plane landed, EMTs and police came onboard.
According to TMZ's video, which starts when officials come on board, the disruptive passenger lights and starts smoking a joint he pulled out. In order to remove the man from the plane, the pilot gets on the intercom and tells passengers in the first 13 rows to get off the plane. A passenger gets punched in the face by the man during the deplaning.
Police and EMT removed the man from the plane, handcuffed him and placed him on a gurney.
TMZ says the flight was en route to Minneapolis two hours later.