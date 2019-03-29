PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Southwest Airlines flight attendant tugged at passengers’ heartstrings on a flight out of Phoenix.
Sean Warren recorded a video on March 23 that has been viewed over 30,000 times on Facebook. It shows a flight attendant singing “You Raise Me Up” by Josh Groban.
But it wasn’t just his voice that made passengers fall silent, it was why he was singing in the first place.
The flight attendant said he wanted to share a song in honor of a woman onboard—the mother of fallen DPS trooper Tyler Edenhofer.
Warren, clearly touched by the special moment, later posted the video on Facebook and said “ To the flight attendant....thank you for leading us and for honoring them. To the mother…’Thank you’ seems so utterly inadequate. May you be blessed daily in your thoughts of your son’s service and sacrifice. May heaven give you in abundance what you missed here on earth.”
