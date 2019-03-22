PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Just set free today, 28-year-old Selene Saavedra Roman has been in custody at a Texas detention center since Feb. 12.
Roman, a flight attendant was working a flight from Houston to Mexico, she concerned about flying out of the country due to her DACA status.
According to the Association of Flight Attendants, when Selene, a new employee, told her supervisor about her concerns, but Mesa Airlines insisted she would be fine to travel.
Turns out, she wasn't. Roman was detained for not having the proper documentation to enter a foreign country.
“This is just a bad situation,” said Phoenix immigration attorney Delia Salvatierra. “Six weeks detention is excessive.”
Salvatierra said that was problem number one.
“It’s quite obvious that they probably either didn’t seek the right advice or their legal department does not know enough about immigration laws or DACA to have provided that information,” the lawyer said.
Selene has been in the United States since she was 3 years old. She is a Texas A&M graduate, married to a U.S. citizen, and is on her way to full citizenship.
Salvatierra said now, the woman and her husband, could file lawsuits against Mesa Airlines for emotional and potentially monetary damages.
But she said there is more fault in this than just Mesa Airlines.
She said Selene herself should have known not to fly to Mexico.
U.S Customs and Border Protection said Selene was detained and processed as a "refused crew member,” which Salvatierra said is extremely harsh given her clean record, and could present major problems with her trying to gain legal status.
A refused crew member is an airline and/or ship employee who does not have documentation to enter a foreign country when they arrive at ports and airports.
“She’s very much at risk. If the department does not undo the way and manner in which they deemed her entry into the United States, then she’s deportable,” said Salvatierra.
Mesa Airlines called for Selene's release Friday. They admitted in a statement this was “an administrative error and misunderstanding” but when AZ Family pressed for an answer as to why they didn't call for her release sooner, they did not respond.
Selene is set to go to court in April to determine whether she will be deported.
